Roney obit

Brenda Lynn Roney, age 55 passed away on Saturday, October 13, 2018. She was born in Pasay City, Philippines on May 21, 1963. She graduated from Edgewater High School in 1981. Brenda raised her two sons in the College Park area of Orlando before moving to Marianna, Florida. She was a fixture for many years at Pacos Mexican Restaurant before becoming a Central Florida Appraiser. Brenda had a great passion for being a huge Star Wars follower, fishing, baseball, and especially, The Atlanta Braves.

Brenda is the daughter of Alfred E. Roney, Sr and Nena Roney of Marianna, Florida.

She is survived by her son, Joey Williams and wife, Jennifer and grandson, Matthew, of Huntersville, North Carolina; son, David Beckom of Rensselaer, Indiana; sister, Liz Edington and her husband, John of Winter Park, Florida; sister, Debbie Roney Smith and her husband, Sonny of Greenwood, Florida; one brother, Alfred Roney, Jr. of Marianna, Florida; one niece, Nena White; four nephews, Matthew White, Jarod Roney, Kyle Roney and Benjamin Roney.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel in charge of arrangements.