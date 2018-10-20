Lena Mae Reza, 72, of Altha died Tuesday, October 16, 2018 at her home.

A native of Port Arthur, Texas, Ms. Reza had resided in Florida for the past 39 years. Lena was retired, loved to fish, and most of all loved her family, where in return she was very much loved by all.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Reza; parents, two sisters, and one brother.

Survivors include four children, Lena Anderson, Michael Falgout, Florence Simon and husband, Pedro, Michel Brodnax and husband, Roger; two step children, Humberto Reza Jr. and Laura Broxton; 13 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Monday, October 22, 2018 at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel with Rev. Chester Padgett officiating. Interment will follow in Go Rest High Cemetery in Altha, FL with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel.