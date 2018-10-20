Due to EMERGENCY Repairs:

You may experience low to NO WATER PRESSURE on Saturday,

Oct. 20th BEGINNING AT 6:00 A.M. UNTIL REPAIRS ARE COMPLETED.

The areas affected:

Include all businesses on the East side of Hwy. 77 beginning at 1607 Main Street to 1715 Main Street and 1110 Lost Lake Road.

Once repairs are completed and water is restored, a “Precautionary Boil Water Notice” will be in effect for your area on the date stated above. Bring your water to a rolling boil for at least one minute to assure that the water is safe for drinking and cooking.

This “Precautionary” notice will remain in effect until a bacteriological survey shows that the water is safe to drink. Please make sure to run water from an outside spigot or bath tub faucet to assure that the water has been flushed before operating appliances.

You will be notified with an ORANGE doorknocker once the “Precautionary Boil Water Notice” is lifted.

Any questions, please call the Public Works Department at 850-638-6346.