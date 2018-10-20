Hurricane Michael Outage Update from WFEC: October 19

GRACEVILLE – Friday, West Florida Electric restored power to members in portions of the following areas: Campbellton; Holy Neck Community; Alford; Gilbert’s Mill Road; Pike Pond Road; Hero Road; Wausau, portions of Mud Hill Road; Bascom; Altha; Grand Ridge; Sneads; south of Bonifay; Vernon; Slocomb Hwy.; Tri-County Road; Poplar Springs; Noma; Esto; Silver Lake; around Compass Lake; Wright’s Creek; Cope Road & Jacob. Crews continue working this evening to restore power.

As of 7:30 p.m. Friday evening:

Holmes County: 99% restored

Washington County: 44% restored

Jackson County: 21% restored

Calhoun County: 7% restored

The co-op serves approximately 4,600 miles of line in four counties; this is roughly 12 poles per mile of line, for a total of approximately 55,200 poles on the entire distribution system. In the past week, WFEC has ordered approximately 8,567 poles to be replaced. The cooperative has also ordered approximately:

• 4,500 transformers

• 26,251 cross arms

• 27,573 insulators

• 2,780,000 feet of wire (this is approximately 526 miles worth of power lines)

We’d like to remind our members to stay away from downed lines – never touch or drive over one. Also, when using back-up generators, follow all manufacturer’s safety instructions. Thank you for your continued prayers and support.