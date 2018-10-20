Gulf Coast State College area restored in Panama City

Customers in harder hit areas should prepare for power restoration

Friday, the area of Gulf Coast State College east to Michigan Ave. and north of 20th Street has now been restored to 95% of the customers that can safely take power. Gulf Power has restored power to more than 80,000 families and businesses since Hurricane Michael ravaged Northwest Florida, and now has less than 45,000 customers without power.

“Our team of more than 7,200 is now more concentrated in the most severely damaged areas of Bay County, and are working day and night to rebuild the electric system,” said Adrianne Collins, Gulf Power vice president of Power Delivery. “If you live in Bay County you may have seen our crews lining the major thoroughfares restoring power to the main arteries of our distribution system. Completing this work allows us to move into the surrounding neighborhoods so we can continue bringing power to more homes and businesses.”

As Gulf Power continues to energize lines in the hardest hit areas, it is important that customers are also preparing to safely accept power where they are able to do so.

Preparing for power:

Know what you need to repair – Homeowners and businesses are responsible for electrical equipment attached to the house (service stack, attachment hardward, riser and meter box). Gulf Power is responsible for the wire or service line to the house and the electric meter. If the homeowners’s equipment is damaged, repairs will be needed before Gulf Power can connect service. See this graphic for more information.

Keep area near and around power poles clear of debris – As customers clean up from the storm, it is important to keep all debris at least 10 ft. away from all electrical equipment, such as power wires and poles or the green padmount box on the ground (pictured here). It is especially important not to place debris on top of the green padmount box. This can make it difficult for lineworkers to perform connection work and can present a danger during debris removal.

Transfer/Reconnects – For customers that need to transfer their service due to Hurricane Michael, visit GulfPower.com or call 1-800-225-5797. The Account Establishment Charge will be waived for residential customers relocating within Gulf Power's service area due to Hurricane Michael. The AEC will also be waived when the customer reconnects service at the original premise location, following repairs or rebuilding. This does not apply to temporary service poles.

Disconnects – For customers who will no longer be able to safely take power due to severe damage from Hurricane Michael, visit GulfPower.com or call 1-800-225-5797 to disconnect your home.

“We know that restoring power is only one part of the challenge facing many in our community. Customers with relatively less severe storm damage can prepare to safely take power – our hope is for their homes and businesses to be ready when the lines in their area are energized so they can receive power more quickly,” said Collins. “Our mission is to turn on every light possible, and to deliver hope to every member of the community.”

Estimated Restoration Times – View map for a visual of estimated restoration times

Areas north and west of Panama City Mall – south of Baldwin Rd., east of Stanford Rd., north of Airport Rd. and west of Hwy. 231 is estimated to be restored by midnight, Oct. 21.

is estimated to be restored Area along Hwy. 231 N. (and side roads) from the intersection of E. Hwy. 390, northeast to Youngstown at Pamela Lane is estimated to be restored by midnight, Oct. 22.

is estimated to be restored by Downtown Panama City, Callaway, Parker, Springfield, Lynn Haven and surrounding areas are estimated to be restored by midnight, Oct. 24.

*The above estimated restoration times are for 95% of Gulf Power customers that can safely accept electric service. As work progresses, we will continue to update and adjust estimated restoration times for specific areas.

Restored – Gulf Power customers are 95% restored in the following areas:

NEW – Gulf Coast State College area east to Michigan Ave. and north of 20 th Street Vernon, Sunny Hills and the surrounding areas south of I-10 Jackson and Holmes counties north of I-10 in Bonifay and Chipley, and all of Caryville, Graceville and Campbellton Cypress and Apalachee areas with a mailing address of Sneads, Florida Panama City Beach





Current storm-related outage total as of 2 p.m. CDT

County Outages Customers Served Bay 44,877 103,367 Escambia RESTORED 152,984 Holmes RESTORED 2,572 Jackson RESTORED 1,375 Okaloosa RESTORED 94,172 Santa Rosa RESTORED 72,563 Walton RESTORED 23,578 Washington RESTORED 6,514 TOTAL 44,877 457,125

Stay Connected with Gulf Power

To get the latest updates on outages, customers can download Gulf Power’s app and access the outage map for the latest restoration information. The app is free and available for iPhone and Android. Just search for “Gulf Power” in iTunes or the Google Play Store.

Visit MyGulfPower.com and click on the outage map for restoration updates.

Customers can follow Gulf Power updates on Facebook or Twitter – #RebuildingTogether #RestoringHope #PowerofTeamwork #FloridaStrong

Gulf Power knows when your power is out. However, you can call 1-800-487-6937 if you have any questions about your outage.

