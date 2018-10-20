Grand Ridge SC helping Vernon

The Grand Ridge SC Tigers football team has an online fundraiser going for Vernon High School.

“This page has been created as an opportunity for the Blue Ridge community to give back to Vernon, FL, after the devastation of Hurricane Michael,” said head coach James Thurn. “The Vernon community was amazing to our football team when we traveled to them in September and now is our chance to help them in a time of need. Please join us in helping a great community get back on their feet. Thank you for your support in advance.”

Visit page: https://app.myteamworks.org/vernonfootball2018?fbclid=IwAR2D_pdW8Tm-ym30xT0MvqEk9bTg4cSfisVlxDkMnSzAdUn-fW6owG7LPsU#/

