Foran obit

Murray Jean Foran, age 64 of Cottondale, FL, passed from this life on Tuesday, October 16, 2018. She was born on October 19, 1953 to the late Daniel and Eloise (Torrible) Johnstone in Jacksonville, FL.

Murray Jean is survived by her husband, Freddie Foran of Cottondale, FL, one son, James D. Foran and wife Donna K. McCoy Foran of Andrews, TX, one daughter, Melissa Jean Foran Brasslett and husband Keith of Onreville Township, ME, grandchildren, Jessy P. Foran, Cody J. Foran, Jamie Cheyenne Brasslett, Evette Danielle Brasslett, Darelyn Brasslett, Zack Stephens, great grandchildren, Payton and Weston James Stephens.

A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, October 21, 2018 at Alford Baptist Church at 10:00 A.M. with Reverend Bob Johnson officiating. Memorialization will follow by cremation.

