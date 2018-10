Representatives from FEMA, Senator George Gainer’s office, Representative Brad Drake’s office and Florida’s CFO Jimmy Patronis’ office, along with local and county officials, will come together in an open forum to discuss disaster relief with the citizens in the area on Monday, Oct. 22, at 6:30 p.m. at the Vernon High School auditorium.

A similar meeting will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 23, at 6:30 p.m. at the Chipley High School auditorium.