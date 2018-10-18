WFEC update for Thursday night

GRACEVILLE – Today, the cooperative restored power to members in portions of the following areas: Campbellton; Holy Neck Community; Alford west to Gilbert’s Mill Road, Mill Road & Pike Pond Road west to Hero Road; south Wausau, portions of Mud Hill Road; south Hwy. 77; Bascom; Altha; Grand Ridge; Sneads; south of Bonifay; Vernon; Slocomb Hwy. & Tri-County Road.

As of 8:00 p.m. this evening:

Holmes County – 90% restored

Washington County – 30% restored

Jackson County – 20% restored

Calhoun County – 4% restored

Crews continue working this evening to restore power.

The cooperative also has some updated projected restoration times. The following figures apply only to members who have not sustained damage directly to their home’s service entrance and who can safely accept power:

Holmes County: within 4 to 5 days from today – 100% restored

Washington County: within 10 days from today – 100% restored

Jackson County: within 20 days from today – 100% restored

Calhoun County: within 20 days from today – 100% restored

We’d like to remind our members to stay away from downed lines – never touch or drive over one. Also, when using back-up generators, follow all manufacturer’s safety instructions. Thank you for your continued prayers and support.