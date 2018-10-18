Madison obit

To have had Hazel Delores Madison affectionately known as “Ms. Dee” as a daughter, sister, aunt or friend was to have a true love experience! On Thursday, October 4, 2018 the Angels of Heaven descended to earth and delivered her to our Heavenly Father.

Hazel was born on Saturday, November 1, 1952 to Mose and Iona Madison in Houston County, Alabama. Being raised near the Florida-Alabama “state-line” area during her childhood she spent most of her days being close to her parents and siblings as she was born with a speech and hearing impairment. Hazel’s disability promoted her the special privilege of being the family helper amongst close family members and friends spending most of all her time at home. Hazel was sent for a brief period to a specialized school for the deaf and blind. Subsequently, due to her health challenges she was taught by her parents and siblings the communication of “home language” with hand gesture, body language and physical touch. Hazel’s best form of communication by far was her brilliant smile.

As a child Hazel was active and loved playing dodge-ball, dolls, pushing a bike, pretend house, tag and her favorite ring-around-the-roses! Hazel was introduced to the value of money very early in life and grew to appreciate the denominations and undoubtedly knew coins versus bills. It’s no surprise green was her favorite color.

As Hazel grew into young adulthood she gave her life to Christ and was baptized. She was a member of St. Peter Missionary Baptist Church as a youth, Third United Holiness Church as a young adult and concluded her membership at New Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church of St. Petersburg, Florida. Hazel loved praising God and it showed by her always bobbing to the beat, participating in ministry as an usher and attending most services. She especially liked the musical programs. Hazel enjoyed fellowship and also greeted everyone with her well-known very firm handshake.

Hazel loved being social and it showed! She always was dressed beautifully and enjoyed being high-maintenance having her nails, toes, hair and makeup done. If you didn’t know any better, you may have mistaken her as a show-off as her shoes and purse always matched too. Ms. Dee always kept her purse by her-side, even when she slept. Her pastime was spent viewing pictures, newspapers and magazines, traveling, watching movies, baby-sitting her nieces & nephews, watching NFL football and doing the chores she loved.

Hazel was preceded in death by her parents and late sister, Betty Madison.

She leaves to cherish her memories four sisters: Dorothy Madison and Shirley Washington both of Orlando, FL; Barbara Madison of Stone Mountain, GA and Bonnie (Robert) Bryant of St. Petersburg, FL; aunts: Evelrlean Stringer, Francis Austin and Ida Carswell; uncles: Major Madison, Warren Madison and William Robinson; a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, god-sisters and close friends.

Visitation will be 6-8 PM, Friday, October 19, 2018, Third United Holiness Church, 892 8th Avenue in Graceville, FL.

Ms. Dee will lie in repose at 1:00-2:00 PM, Saturday, October 20, 2018, New Easter Missionary Baptist Church, 977 Hope Avenue in Graceville, FL.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM, Saturday, October 20, 2018, New Easter Missionary Baptist Church, 977 Hope Avenue in Graceville, FL with Pastor/Teacher Earnest T. Parker, Jr., and Evangelist B. Snipes officiating.

She will be laid to rest in the Saint Paul AME Church Cemetery in Campbellton, FL under the directions of Christian Memorial Chapel of Graceville, Florida.