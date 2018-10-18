Kinney obit

Deon Lee Kinney, age 83, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Sunday, October 14, 2018.

He was born in Los Angeles, CA, on February 23, 1935, to Daniel Patrick and Lee Deon McDaniel Kinney. Deon worked as a Press Printer for Standard Paper Box Company, and was a veteran of the Armed Forces, serving in the United States Navy.

He is preceded in death by his parents and daughter Eva.

Deon is survived by his wife, Pearl Mae Kinney; and children: Ron, Andy, Gene Pam, Kay, and Amera; 20 grandchildren, and 22 great-grandchildren.

The graveside service will be held 11:00 A.M., Wednesday, October 17, 2018, at the Bonifay City Cemetery. Brown Funeral Home of Chipley is in charge of the arrangements. Friends and family may sign the online register at www.brownfh.net.