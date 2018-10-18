Hurricane Michael Recovery Update #8

Hurricane Michael Recovery #8 as of 10/18/18



Citizens information line, 8A-7P – 850-849-5766 or 850-849-5788

Disaster Unemployment Assistance – The Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUA) program provides unemployment benefits to individuals who have become unemployed as a direct result of a Presidentially declared major disaster. Call 877-US2JOBS (872-5627 or www.benefits.gov

Need a Volunteer, Want to Volunteer or Want to Donate?

Please do not self-deploy to volunteer and don’t collect donations without knowing what is needed, where it is needed or having a plan to store and distribute. Contact Joan Brown, volunteer and donation manager, 480-694-2353 or visit our Volunteer Reception Center at Vernon Elementary School (3665 Roche Ave., Vernon) 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Contact Brown to:

Volunteer to assist the people of Washington County (or register at volunteerflorida.org ).

). To request volunteers to tarp your roof, remove trees, or other manpower need.

To make a donation of goods or services.

Price Gouging – Report price gouging to 866-966-7226 or http://myfloridalegal.com.

Shelter – A shelter is open for those whose homes are unsafe: First Baptist Church of Chipley, 1300 South Blvd., Chipley

Debris Pickup – Crowder Gulf Debris Management will begin debris pickup Thurs., Oct. 18.

Crews will begin in a central location and systematically move throughout the county.

Debris pickup includes all municipalities within the county.

Once the crews make one complete pass, additional passes will be made to pick up extra debris.

Residents will be notified when crews make a final pass.

Crews will begin picking up vegetative debris only. Please cut logs less than 8 feet long.

Vegetative debris cannot be mixed with treated lumber, fencing, construction or demolition debris.

Debris should be stacked on right-of-way where crews can easily access.

Do not stack debris under power lines, low-hanging limbs, near mailboxes, fire hydrants, water meters, etc.

Crews are NOT ALLOWED to go on to private property to remove debris.

Pickup will be from dusk to dawn and vehicles will be placarded with the Crowder Gulf logo.

Power Restoration – Downed powerlines pose a threat as power is restored.

Treat any downed wire as if it is energized because you can’t tell by looking if a downed wire is live or not. Avoid anything a downed line is touching.

Telephone or cable television wires that are touching a power line could become energized and should also be avoided.

Downed lines can energize anything metal, including flashing, sheds, awnings and chain link fences. Trees can also be energized.

Stay clear of areas where there is a lot of debris or downed trees because it could conceal an energized power line. Be careful when cleaning up yard debris or trimming trees.

Standing water (puddles from flooding and rain) may be energized from a downed line. Be careful not to touch or step in water near where a downed power line is located. If a downed line is near water — even a small puddle — stay well away.

Don’t attempt to remove or repair the electrical system or pull tree limbs off lines. Let our trained work crews perform this potentially dangerous work.

For outage details, visit:

Gulf Power Outage Map, gulfpower.com/outages

West Florida Electric Outage Map, westflorida.coop/outage-alert

Gulf Coast Electric Outage Map, gcec.com

Roof Tarps – Roof tarps are available at Washington County fire departments from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Boil Water Advisory – The City of Chipley has lifted their boil water advisory. All other city water customers are advised to bring water to a rolling boil for at least one minute prior to consumption.

Curfew – The curfew remains 10 p.m. – 5 a.m. for Washington County until further notice and applies to pedestrian and vehicular traffic with exception of essential services (fire services, law enforcement, emergency medical services, military personnel, members of the media, as well as all state, county and local municipality transportation, public works or emergency management personnel).

Waste Management –Set any extra trash in bags by the street away from debris and utilities.

Natural Gas – Gas is back online in the City of Chipley. Call 850-638-6350 to have it turned on. If there is a problem with the line beyond the gas meter, a vendor will need to be contacted for natural gas repairs. The city does not work on natural gas customer’s piping or appliances but can witness a pressure test and check for code violations. Check with a vendor if you need assistance with natural gas repairs.

Hot Meals – The Red Cross is serving a hot lunch and dinner at First Baptist Church of Chipley, The Salvation Army is serving lunches at the Wausau Assembly of God, corner of Pioneer and Hwy. 77 through Sunday.

Supply Points of Distribution (PODs)– Water, MREs (meals ready to eat) and baby food are available from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. with drive-through distribution at the Possum Palace, 3121 Possum Palace Dr., Wausau.

Comfort Station – Chipley Library, 1444 Jackson Ave. (Hwy. 90) is open through 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Saturday (closed Sunday) for residents to cool off and charge cell phones. There are activities for children.

Housing Assistance – Emergency housing funds are available with the Washington County SHIP program for those who meet for income requirements. Call Karen Shaw, 850-638-6058 or kshaw@washingtonfl.com.

VA Clinic – The Marianna community-based outpatient clinic (CBOC) for vets is open from 8 a.m.to 4:30 p.m. For pickup information, call 850-781-5620. For vets needing prescription refills, call 855-574-7288.

Openings & Closures – Board of County Commission offices, tax collector, property appraiser, courts and all public schools remain closed until further notice.

Courts remain closed through the week. All jurors are excused from court on Mon., Oct. 22 even if courts reopen. For updates, visit @14thJudicialFL on Twitter.

Schools are closed through Fri., Oct. 19. Check wcsdschools.com for updates.

Panhandle Technical College is closed Oct. 16-20.

The supervisor of elections is open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The City of Chipley office is open with regular hours. Due to the devastation caused by Hurricane Michael in Chipley and surrounding areas, we will not be assessing penalties nor disconnecting services for non-payment this month.

City of Vernon is open. Call 850-535-2444 until the landlines are restored.

FEMA Assistance – Apply online at www.disasterassistance.gov, call 800-621-3362 or download app from FEMA.gov.

Medical Services – Northwest Florida Community Hospital has an urgent care clinic separate from the ER.

Documenting Damage – Photograph storm damage to your home before making temporary repairs to prevent further damage. Keep all documents and receipts for insurance or FEMA assistance claim.

General tips for hiring contractors include:

Get a written estimate.

Check references.

Ask for proof of insurance.

Use only licensed contractors.

Insist on a written contract.

Get guarantees in writing

Obtain a local building permit, if required.

Make final payments after work is completed.

Pay by check.