FPTC to resume classes Monday

Florida Panhandle Technical College has announced the resumption of regular class schedules on Monday, October 22.

Although the college did not sustain any damage from the storm, the community is slowly rebuilding from the devastating blow of last week’s storm, and school officials decided to put classes on hold until next week.

For more information about this or any of the 35 degree and certification programs offered at Florida Panhandle Technical College, drop by Student Services at 757 Hoyt Street in Chipley, call 850-638-1180 Extension 317, or visit online at visit www.FPTC.edu.