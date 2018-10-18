Alderman obit

Mrs. Lois Alderman, 90, of Southern Junction Community, Slocomb, AL, passed away Wednesday, October 17, 2018 at her residence following a sudden illness.

Ms. Lois was born in Coffee County, AL, July 5, 1928 to the late William D. and Mary Alice Rodgers Stinson. A beloved mother and grandmother, Ms. Lois was co-owner/operator of Felter’s Seafood in Graceville with her husband for a number of years she was a long time member of Faith Assembly of God Church.

A Home-going service will be held 10 a.m., Friday, October 19, 2018 at Faith Assembly of God Church with Bro. John Broome and Bro. Glenn Tate officiating.

Burial will follow in the church cemetery with James & Lipford Funeral Home of Graceville directing.

Family will receive friends at the funeral home tonight, 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Preceded in death by her loving husband Felter Alderman, Sr. and one son Joe Bruce Alderman, Sr.

Survived by one son Felter Alderman, Jr.(Peggy), Graceville; three daughters Shirlon Hamm(Wayne), Slocomb, Lisa Cleveland(Jerry), Chipley, Gina Bradford(Jason), Headland, AL; eleven grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren.