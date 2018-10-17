WFEC outage update for October 17

GRACEVILLE – Today, the cooperative restored power to members in portions of Campbellton, Alford, Wausau, Chipley, Bascom, Altha, Grand Ridge, Sneads and south of Bonifay. One circuit of the Altha substation was repaired and the substation at Enviva in Cottondale was energized.

Approximately 80 percent of the members served by West Florida Electric in Holmes County have been restored. The co-op was also able to restore power to around 100 members in Calhoun County today.

The following figures apply only to members who have not sustained damage directly to their home’s service entrance and who can safely accept power:

Washington & Holmes Counties: within 10 days – 90% restored & within 14 days – 100% restored

Jackson County: within 20 days – 50% restored; within 25 days – 75% restored & within 30 days – 100% restored

Calhoun County: 30 plus days before the largest majority of members are restored

In addition, the cooperative now has nearly 1,000 linemen, right-of-way workers and support personnel helping restore power in our area. In order to accommodate this extra personnel, the co-op is constructing an additional 300 man, storm recovery staging area in Altha.

The cooperative continues to experience communications challenges. Our outage management system is still not functioning properly due to the lack of phone service. Members are still unable to contact the co-op to report outages or any other issues at this time. Follow the co-op on social media or visit the website for more information. Outside of the media, these are currently the only ways we have to communicate with our members.

We’d like to remind our members to stay away from downed lines – never touch or drive over one. Also, when using back-up generators, follow all manufacturer’s safety instructions. Thank you for your continued prayers and support.