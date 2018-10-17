Update from WCSD

submitted by Washington County School Superintendent Joseph Taylor

Hurricane Michael, a storm of unprecedented strength and destruction, has made its mark on Washington County Schools. While many of us have so much to be thankful for, hundreds of families in our district are still without electricity and running water, and even worse, they have lost their homes.

As Superintendent, I want our community to know that none of our Washington County schools sustained serious damage. They are operational. As we realize that our neighbors to our south and east experienced major destruction to their facilities, we are preparing to enroll children of families that must relocate. Our thoughts and prayers are with each school family that is making plans to rebuild.

Even a week after the storm, we are still experiencing struggles to communicate with our staff and school families. Clearing roads to secure safe passage for school buses and other district transportation are far from finished.

Plans for the Washington County Schools are as follows: 12 month personnel report to work on Friday, October 19th for a half day. Tentatively teachers return Tuesday, October 23rd and students return Wednesday, October 24th.

Please stay tuned to the WCSD website and Facebook page for the most up to date information regarding our schools reopening.