Tinkler obit

Roberta ‘Bert’ Tinkler, 80, of Bonifay, Florida, died October 15, 2018 at Flowers Hospital in Dothan, Alabama.

She was born June 27, 1938 in Gastonia, North Carolina, to the late Robert Alexander and Ruth Rhyne Bridges. She was preceded by her brother Ronald ‘Ronnie’ Bridges, sister Frances ‘Doodle’ Sellers and sister Shirley Wood.

Roberta retired from the Holmes County Florida School System. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star and many quilting and sewing guilds.

Roberta was of the Christina faith and a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She had a zest for life and loved to do for others. She enjoyed cooking, quilting, racing, road trips and so many other activities. She loved spending time with family and friends. She will be greatly missed.

She is survived by her husband of 60 years, James ‘Hugh’ Tinkler, daughter Greta Tinkler, son Maurice Tinkler, daughter Anna Kelly and daughter Paris (Steve) Henderson. Grandson Kristian (Amanda) Tinkler, great-grandson Lachlan Tinkler, sister Mary ‘Johnnie’ Henry, brother Fred Bridges, many other loving family members and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your favorite charity.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on Sunday, October 28, 2018 at 2:00 PM center standard time at the Bethlehem Masonic Lodge, 1465 Highway 177 North, Bonifay, Florida.

Peel Funeral Home of Bonifay, Florida, is assisting the family with arrangements.