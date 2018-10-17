Standard obit

Mr. David Lamar Standard, age 57, of Bonifay, Florida, passed away October 15, 2018 at Washington Rehab and Nursing in Chipley, Florida. He was born November 4, 1960 in Bonifay, Florida.

David was preceded in death by his father, James M. Standard and one infant brother.

David is survived by his mother, Dorothy Bryant of Bonifay, FL; one brother, Danny Standard and wife Betty of Bonifay, FL; four sisters, Debra Pitts and husband Harold of Bonifay, FL, Vicky French of Bonifay, FL. Merrilene Standard of OR and Mandy Standard of OR; numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Friday, October 19, 2018, in the Peel Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Ike Steverson officiating. Interment will follow in the Damascus Baptist Church Cemetery in Graceville, FL, with Peel Funeral Home directing. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.