Salvation Army serving people across Florida Panhandle

As of October 16, the Salvation Army has provided the following to those impacted by Hurricane Michael in Florida:
- Meals – 99,282
- Drinks – 80,437
- Snacks – 75,444
- Water (cases) – 2,323
- Comfort/Hygiene Kits – 813
- Food Boxes – 634
- Hours of Service – 11,749
Public Information Contacts:
Panama City Area – David Yarmuth – 850-272-5913 (Bay, Holmes, Washington Counties)
Apalachicola Area – Lt. Dennis Smith – 404-790-2350 (Calhoun, Franklin, Gulf, and Liberty Counties)
Tallahassee Area – Janeen Johnally – 954-729-6384 (Gadsden, Jackson, Leon, and Wakulla Counties)