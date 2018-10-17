Salvation Army serving people across Florida Panhandle

As of October 16, the Salvation Army has provided the following to those impacted by Hurricane Michael in Florida:

Meals – 99,282

Drinks – 80,437

Snacks – 75,444

Water (cases) – 2,323

Comfort/Hygiene Kits – 813

Food Boxes – 634

Hours of Service – 11,749

Public Information Contacts:

Panama City Area – David Yarmuth – 850-272-5913 (Bay, Holmes, Washington Counties)

Apalachicola Area – Lt. Dennis Smith – 404-790-2350 (Calhoun, Franklin, Gulf, and Liberty Counties)

Tallahassee Area – Janeen Johnally – 954-729-6384 (Gadsden, Jackson, Leon, and Wakulla Counties)