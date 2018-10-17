Milton man faces burglary charges

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. – A Milton man taken into custody Monday by the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office on an active Escambia County warrant now faces more charges after being tied to a burglary reported to have occurred in Holmes County that same day.

A deputy with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of suspicious person in the 1600 block of Waukesha Street shortly after 7 p.m. on Oct. 15 and made contact with Rex R. Sconiers, 56, of Milton. After a check of his information through dispatch confirmed an active warrant out of Escambia County, Sconiers was arrested, and his vehicle was towed.

On Tuesday, an investigator responded to a report of a burglary in the 2000 block of Highway 2 in Westville. The victim advised he noticed several items missing and was able to identify the suspect from the previous day’s video surveillance of his property.

Sconiers was observed taking several items from the home, including a chainsaw, bicycle, and fishing poles, and loading them into his vehicle.

Investigators are in the process of securing a search warrant for the towed vehicle in order to recover the victim’s property.

Sconiers has charges pending in relation to the burglary.