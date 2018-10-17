Message from Chipola College President Dr. Sarah Clemmons

I understand there is much concern about re-opening the college on Oct. 22. Many students and employees do not have power, and like me, have experienced devastating losses to their homes.

The decision to resume classes was made in order to best help our students. After speaking with other college presidents who experienced catastrophic damages, like St. Pete and Florida Keys, they encouraged me that re-opening as quickly as possible is the best plan to help students.

I understand that Chipola College may not be fully functional for many weeks, but we must move forward and do the best we can for our students. Deadlines may need to be adjusted, and I am confident that our faculty and staff will treat students with compassion and understanding while maintaining high academic standards.

I would like to meet with all college employees on Friday, Oct. 19, from 9 to 11 a.m., in the Cultural Center. We will discuss plans to move forward with re-opening the college and offering classes. If you feel that you cannot safely travel to campus, please contact your supervisor.

Please help spread the word to our students that the location of some classes may be reassigned. Students with questions or concerns, may visit the Chipola Cultural Center beginning Monday, Oct. 22, at 8 a.m. Visit www.chipola.edu for more information. I have also recorded a video message to our students on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/chipolacollege/videos/704677953241522/

Thank you for your service to Chipola College. Together, we can get through this crisis and continue serving our students.

Dr. Sarah Clemmons

President, Chipola College