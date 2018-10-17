Jones obit

Melblee Ann Jones, age 69 of Chipley, went home to be with the Lord on October 13, 2018.

Melblee was born on February 20, 1949 in Spencer, West Virginia to Leroy and Juanita Coon Huffman. She was a resident of the Florida Panhandle for 35 years coming from Orlando, Florida. She was of the Christian faith. She spent her time sewing or watching Shepherds Chapel on television. She loved to coon hunt and had a special interest in mules.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Leroy and Juanita Huffman.

She is survived by her three sons: Matthew Shane Goss and wife Holly of Chipley, Florida, Shawn Edward Goss of Chipley, Florida, Kenneth Aaron Nobles of Texas; two daughters: Sonya Roxonna Goss of Knoxville, Tennessee, Holly Joann Nobles of Chipley, Florida; two sisters: Charlotte Yates of Lynn Haven, Florida, Rita McMillon of Atlanta, Georgia; twelve grandchildren; four great grandchildren.

Funeral service will be held at 3:30P.M. Saturday, October 20, 2018 at Obert Funeral Home in Chipley, Florida with Rev. Sam Bolinger officiating. Interment will follow in Piney Grove Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery with Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Obert Funeral Home.