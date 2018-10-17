Hendrix obit

Ida Lee Hendrix, 87 of Chipley, Florida, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on October 8, 2018.

Ida, who was born May 3, 1931, was a lifelong resident of Washington County, Florida.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Rev Isaac Hendrix, son Donald Lee Hendrix Sr, special daughter in law Jan Hendrix, special son in law Elton Banks, and three great granddaughters, Maegan Myrick, and Emily & Macie Gainey.

She is survived by 5 children, Charles Hendrix of Chipley, Fl, Joyce Shelley (Jimmy) of Dothan, Al, Billy Hendrix (Mildred) of Chipley, Fl, Jimmy Dean Hendrix Sr (Carla) of Youngstown, Fl, and Patsy Banks of Chipley, Fl. She is further survived by 13 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, and 3 great great granddaughters. She also leaves behind a loving church family who adored her.

Ida loved the Lord and her family above all else. She was a devoted caretaker for her mother, Eliza Jane Pitts for several years prior to her passing in 1995. She loved reading, squirrel watching, shopping, and dirt road riding. She will be remembered for her contagious smile, sweet spirit, and strong faith. She also was very passionate about showing love and forgiveness.

Funeral services will be held at 3 P.M. Sunday, October 21, 2018 at Grace Assembly of God in Chipley, Florida with Rev. Dallas Pettis officiating. Interment will follow in Barfield Cemetery with Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

The family will receive friends for visitation one hour prior to the service at the church.