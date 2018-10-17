Hendrix obit

Ida Lee Hendrix, age 87 of Chipley, went home to be with the Lord on October 8, 2018 surrounded by her loving family.

Ida was born on May 3, 1931 in Washington County, Florida to Berry and Jane Pitts Rogers. She was a lifelong resident of Washington County and was a member of Grace Assembly of God.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Berry and Jane Rogers; husband: Isaac Hendrix; son: Donald Hendrix.

She is survived by her three sons: Charles Hendrix of Chipley, Florida, Billy Hendrix and wife Mildred of Chipley, Florida, Jimmy Hendrix and wife Carla of Youngstown, Florida; two daughters: Joyce Shelley and husband Jimmy of Dothan, Alabama, Patsy Banks of Chipley, Florida; thirteen grandchildren; fifteen great grandchildren; three great great grandchildren.

Funeral service will be held 3P.M. Sunday, October 21, 2018 at Grace Assembly of God Church in Chipley, Florida with Rev. Dallas Pettis officiating. Interment will follow in Barfield Cemetery in Chipley, Florida with Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.