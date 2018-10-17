Estimated restoration times shortened for some customers in the hardest hit areas

Gulf Power engineers and technicians worked today to determine revised estimated restoration times for parts of Bay County in some of the most devastated areas.

The full strength of Hurricane Michael wreaked havoc on the electric infrastructure including distribution lines, transmission lines and substations. As the Gulf Power storm restoration team continues to rebuild and repair the damage, they have been able to provide a shortened restoration time for parts of Bay County.

Estimated Restoration Times – View map for a visual of estimated restoration times

NEW ESTIMATED RESTORE TIME: Gulf Coast State College area east to Michigan Ave. and north of 20 th Street is estimated to be restored by midnight, Oct. 18.

is estimated to be restored by NEW ESTIMATED RESTORE TIME: Area along Hwy. 231 N. (and side roads) from the intersection of E. Hwy. 390, northeast to Youngstown at Pamela Lane is estimated to be restored by midnight, Oct. 22.

is estimated to be restored by Downtown Panama City, Callaway, Parker, Lynn Haven and surrounding areas are estimated to be restored by midnight, Oct. 24.

are estimated to be restored by Vernon, Sunny Hills and the surrounding areas south of I-10 are estimated to be restored by midnight, Oct. 18.

*The above estimated restoration times are for 95% of Gulf Power customers that can safely accept electric service. As work progresses, we will continue to update and adjust estimated restoration times for specific areas.

Gulf Power customers are 95% restored in the following areas:

Jackson and Holmes counties north of I-10 in Bonifay and Chipley, and all of Caryville, Graceville and Campbellton Cypress and Apalachee areas with a mailing address of Sneads, Florida Panama City Beach



Current storm-related outage total as of 5 p.m. CDT

Steps to restore power if your home’s service connection is damaged:

1: Know what you need to repair

Homeowner’s own and are responsible for electrical equipment attached to the house (Service Stack, Attachment Hardware, Riser and Meter Box)

Gulf Power is responsible for the wire or service line to the house and the electric meter

If the homeowner’s equipment is damaged, repairs will be needed before Gulf Power can connect service

2: Seek a licensed electrician

Do not hire an unlicensed electrician. It could create safety hazards and possibly delay your power from being connected.

3: Do not attempt to fix the damage yourself

It could create safety hazards and possibly delay your power from being connected.

4: Make sure repairs pass required county inspections

Check with your county for inspection requirements related to Hurricane Michael

5: Notify Gulf Power at 1-800-225-5797 when you are able to receive power.

Ensure all of the steps above are complete and you are safely able to receive power

Stay Connected with Gulf Power

To get the latest updates on outages, customers can download Gulf Power’s app and access the outage map for the latest restoration information. The app is free and available for iPhone and Android. Just search for “Gulf Power” in iTunes or the Google Play Store.

Visit MyGulfPower.com and click on the outage map for restoration updates.

Customers can follow Gulf Power updates on Facebook or Twitter – #RebuildingTogether #RestoringHope #PowerofTeamwork #FloridaStrong

Gulf Power knows when your power is out. However, you can call 1-800-487-6937 if you have any questions about your outage.

