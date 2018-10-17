Baxter obit

William Jerry Baxter, age 81 of Cottondale, went home to be with the Lord on October 11, 2018 at Bay Medical in Panama City, Florida.

William was born on May 29, 1937 in Chipley, Florida to John and Mittie Fussell Baxter. He was a life long resident of the Florida Panhandle. He was a missionary Baptist. He worked as a surveyor for the State of Florida Department of Transportation. He also served in the Florida National Guard for 21 years. He was in the 124th Infantry.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his loving wife: Agnes Baxter of Cottondale, Florida; one son: David Baxter of Kathleen, Georgia; one daughter: Dana Baxter of Panama City, Florida; three grandchildren: William Charles Watkins, Ashley Marie Baxter, Joshua David Baxter.

Graveside service will be held 1P.M. Saturday, October 20, 2018 at Piney Grove Free Will Baptist Cemetery with Rev. Cloys Joiner officiating. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.