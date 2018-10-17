Alabama fishermen collecting donations for hurricane victims — UPDATED

A group of fishermen out of Mobile, Alabama, is filling up a 53-foot trailer with donations for hurricane Michael victims. Alabama Coastal Fisherman’s Association (ACFA) is partnering with The Alabama Fleet and Saltwater Finaddicts to benefit victims of Hurricane Michael in northwest Florida.

They’re collecting non-perishable food, water, non-carbonated drinks, diapers, formula, cleaning supplies, buckets, brooms, shovels, rags, paper towels, napkins, and first aid supplies. They are set up at Nexus Cinema Dining and will be collecting through today at 5 p.m.

Plans will be finalized tonight, but it is looking like the supplies will be delivered to the Marianna/Cottondale area. More details will be updated as soon as they become available.

UPDATE: Just heard back from Brandon Hales and Brian Rowe with Alabama Fleet. They will be taking the trailer to Blountstown, to a distribution center that has a forklift where the trailer can be unloaded quickly and the goods can get out to those that need them the most. THANK YOU MOBILE … THE FLORIDA PANHANDLE APPRECIATES YOUR GENEROSITY!