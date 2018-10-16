One arrested for possession of methamphetamine

PONCE DE LEON – Holmes County Sheriff’s Office announces the Oct. 13 arrest of a Ponce de Leon man for possession of methamphetamine.

A HCSO deputy and two deputies from assisting agency Polk County Sheriff’s Office were patrolling the area of Vallee and Oak Grove Saturday, Oct. 13, days after the community was affected by Hurricane Michael.

Shortly before midnight, deputies made contact with subjects standing near a small bridge in the area, including Robert Dale Queen, 46, of Ponce de Leon. During the interaction, a cigarette pack was located that held a clear bag containing approximately 4 grams of a crystal-like substance suspected to be methamphetamine.

After further investigation, Queen was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine.