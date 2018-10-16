Hurricane Michael Recovery Update #5

Comfort Station – An air-conditioned comfort station is open at Chipley Library, 1444 Jackson Ave. (Hwy. 90), for residents to cool off and charge cell phones from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. There will also be activities for children.

Housing Assistance – Emergency housing funds are available with the Washington County SHIP program for those who meet for income requirements. Call Karen Shaw, 850-638-6058 or kshaw@washingtonfl.com.

Hot Meals – The Red Cross is delivering hot lunches to three locations in the county. Times vary but will announced on the Washington County Facebook page before delivery.

Vernon Middle School, 3190 Moss Hill Rd., in Vernon

Courts of Praise, 1720 Clayton Rd. in Chipley

First Assembly of Gold, 3537 Washington St. in Wausau

VA Clinic – The Marianna community-based outpatient clinic (CBOC) for vets will open Tues., Oct. 16 and run weekdays from 8 a.m.to 4:30 p.m. For pickup information, call 850-781-5620. For vets needing prescription refills, call 855-574-7288.

Openings & Closures – Board of County Commission offices, tax collector, property appraiser, courts, supervisor of elections and all public schools remain closed until further notice.

Courts remain closed through the week. All jurors are excused from court on Mon., Oct. 22 even if courts reopen. For updates, visit @14thJudicialFL on Twitter.

Schools are closed through Fri., Oct. 19. Check wcsdschools.com for updates.

Panhandle Technical College is closed Oct. 16-20.

The City of Chipley office has reopened with regular hours.

City of Vernon City Hall has reopened. Call 850-535-2444 until the landlines are restored.

Donations – Donations are being accepted at the following locations:

Calvary Hill Pentecostal Church, 3652 Roche Ave., Vernon (call 850-703-1665)

Caryville Community Center, 866 Waits Ave., Caryville

Wausau Volunteer Fire Department, 1607 Second Ave., Wausau

Shelter – A shelter is open at Roulhac Middle School, 1535 Brickyard Rd., Chipley for general population and special needs if your home is unsafe.

Supply Points of Distribution (PODs)– Water, MREs (meals ready to eat) and ice (while supplies last) are available from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. with drive-through distribution. Stay in your vehicle. Locations are:

Chipley High School, 1545 Brickyard Rd., Chipley

Possum Palace, 3121 Possum Palace Dr., Wausau

Vernon Middle School, 3232 Moss Hill Rd. in Vernon

Bonnett Pond Community Church has water, food and toiletries, 2680 Bonnett Pond Rd., Chipley

FEMA Assistance – Washington County has been declared for individual assistance from FEMA. Apply online at www.disasterassistance.gov or call 800-621-3362. You may also download an app from FEMA.gov.

Natural Gas – Gas is back online in the City of Chipley. Call 850-638-6350 to have it turned on. If there is a problem with the line beyond the gas meter, a vendor will need to be contacted for natural gas repairs. The city does not work on natural gas customer’s piping or appliances but can witness a pressure test and check for code violations. Check with a vendor if you need assistance with natural gas repairs:

Calvin Robinson Repairs, 850-544-0323

Hasty Heating & Cooling, 850-638-3611

Hometown Heating & Cooling, 850-326-1365

Water N’ Wood, 850-415-6031

Woodall’s, 850-482-8802

Curfew – A curfew of 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. remains in place for Washington County until further notice and applies to pedestrian and vehicular traffic with exception of essential services (fire services, law enforcement, emergency medical services, military personnel, members of the media, as well as all state, county and local municipality transportation, public works or emergency management personnel).

Medical Services – Northwest Florida Community Hospital has opened an urgent care clinic separate from the ER. Follow the signage in the parking lot. If the condition is life-threatening, go to the ER. If the condition is a minor illness or injury, go to the urgent care clinic.

Waste Management – Regular trash pickup has resumed. If you have more trash than will fit in your trash can, set it in bags by the street away from debris and utilities.

Debris – To expedite the debris removal process, separate your debris as follows:

Vegetative

Construction/demolition

Household hazardous waste

Appliances

Electronics

Normal household trash

Do NOT burn debris. Fire departments are responding to emergency situations. Do not place debris on roadways, on or near fire hydrants, utility poles or utility boxes (cable, phone, power). Debris will begin being picked up late next week.

Boil Water Advisory – All Washington County residents with public water are advised to bring water to a rolling boil for at least one minute prior to consumption until further notice.

Power Restoration – Power is slowly coming back. For details on the status of power restoration, visit:

Gulf Power Outage Map, gulfpower.com/outages

West Florida Electric Outage Map, westflorida.coop/outage-alert

Gulf Coast Electric Outage Map, gcec.com

Treat every downed power line as potentially energized.

Generator Safety –Plug appliances directly into the generator, never attempt to power a home by plugging the generator into a wall outlet; this puts utility workers and your household and neighbors at risk of electrocution. Use generators in well-ventilated, covered outdoor locations away from open windows, doors and vents. Never use a generator, grill, camp stove, kerosene, propane, natural gas or charcoal-burning device inside a home, garage or any partially enclosed area. If you start to feel sick, dizzy or weak while using a generator, get to fresh air immediately.

Documenting Damage – Photograph storm damage to your home before making temporary repairs to prevent further damage. Keep all documents and receipts for insurance or FEMA assistance claim.

Questions? – Call the citizens information line, between 8 a.m -7 p.m. – 850-849-5766 or 850-849-5788.