Hurricane Michael Recovery Update #6 as of 8P 10/16/18



Citizens information line, 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. – 850-849-5766 or 850-849-5788.

Want to Volunteer, Need a Volunteer or Want to Donate?

Contact Joan Brown, volunteer and donation manager, 480-694-2353 or visit our Volunteer Reception Center at Vernon Elementary School (3665 Roche Ave., Vernon) from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Contact Ms. Brown to:

Volunteer to assist the people of Washington County (or register at volunteerflorida.org ).

). To request volunteers to tarp your roof, remove trees, or other manpower needs.

To make a donation of goods or services.

Roof Tarps – Roof tarps are available at Washington County fire departments from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Shelter – The general population shelter is being relocated to First Baptist Church of Chipley, 1300 South Blvd. in Chipley.

Curfew – The curfew has been adjusted to 10 p.m. – 5 a.m. for Washington County until further notice (as of 10-16-18) and applies to pedestrian and vehicular traffic with exception of essential services (fire services, law enforcement, emergency medical services, military personnel, members of the media, as well as all state, county and local municipality transportation, public works or emergency management personnel).

Debris Pickup – To expedite the debris removal process separate your vegetative debris. Do not burn debris or place it on roadways, on or near fire hydrants, utility poles or utility boxes (cable, phone, power). Debris will begin being picked up beginning Thurs. The debris pickup will be done systematically. Please be patient with the process. Debris haulers will make several passes in the event if your debris is not yet ready for pickup.

Boil Water Advisory – The City of Chipley has lifted their boil water advisory. All other city water customers are advised to bring water to a rolling boil for at least one minute prior to consumption.

Power Restoration – For the latest updates, visit:

Gulf Power Outage Map, gulfpower.com/outages

West Florida Electric Outage Map, westflorida.coop/outage-alert

Gulf Coast Electric Outage Map, gcec.com

Natural Gas – Gas is back online in the City of Chipley. Call 850-638-6350 to have it turned on. If there is a problem with the line beyond the gas meter, a vendor will need to be contacted for natural gas repairs. The city does not work on natural gas customer’s piping or appliances but can witness a pressure test and check for code violations. Check with a vendor if you need assistance with natural gas repairs.

Hot Meals – The Red Cross is delivering hot meals to various locations.. Times will announced on the Washington County EM Facebook page.

Supply Points of Distribution (PODs)– Water, MREs (meals ready to eat), ice and infant formula are available from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. with drive-through distribution. (Please note supplies may be limited.) Locations are Chipley High School (1545 Brickyard Rd., Chipley); Possum Palace (3121 Possum Palace Dr., Wausau); and Vernon Middle School (3232 Moss Hill Rd. in Vernon).

Comfort Station – An air-conditioned comfort station is open at Chipley Library, 1444 Jackson Ave. (Hwy. 90), for residents to cool off and charge cell phones from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. There are also activities for children.

Housing Assistance – Emergency housing funds are available with the Washington County SHIP program for those who meet for income requirements. Call Karen Shaw, 850-638-6058 or kshaw@washingtonfl.com.

VA Clinic – The Marianna community-based outpatient clinic is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Call 850-781-5620. For refills, call 855-574-7288.

Openings & Closures – Board of County Commission offices, tax collector, property appraiser, courts, supervisor of elections and all public schools remain closed until further notice.

Courts remain closed through the week. All jurors are excused from court on Mon., Oct. 22 even if courts reopen

Schools are closed through Fri., Oct. 19. Check wcsdschools.com for updates.

Panhandle Technical College is closed Oct. 16-20.

The City of Chipley office is open with regular hours.

City of Vernon is open. Call 850-535-2444 until the landlines are restored.

FEMA Assistance – Washington County has been declared for individual assistance from FEMA. Apply online at www.disasterassistance.gov, call 800-621-3362 or download the app from FEMA.gov.

Documenting Damage – Photograph storm damage to your home before making temporary repairs to prevent further damage. Keep all documents and receipts for insurance or FEMA assistance claim.