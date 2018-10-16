Holmes and Washington County survivors may apply for disaster assistance

ATLANTA – Homeowners, renters and business owners in Holmes and Washington counties in Florida may now apply for disaster assistance for uninsured and underinsured damage and losses resulting from Hurricane Michael.

Bay, Calhoun, Franklin, Gadsden, Gulf, Jackson, Liberty, Taylor and Wakulla counties were previously designated for Individual Assistance.

To be eligible for disaster aid, storm damage and losses from the hurricane and flooding must have occurred as a result of Hurricane Michael, beginning Oct. 7.

If you have a homeowner’s or flood insurance policy, file your insurance claim immediately before applying for disaster assistance. Get the process started quickly. The faster you file, the faster your recovery can begin.

If you cannot return to your home, or you are unable to live in your home, visit DisasterAssistance.gov, or call 800-621-3362 (800-462-7585 TTY) to determine if state, voluntary or local organizations are in your community to address your immediate needs.

If you can return to your home and it is safe, has working power, water, and sewer or septic service visit DisasterAssistance.gov to determine if state, voluntary and local organizations in your community can address any unmet needs.

Disaster survivor assistance specialists are working in designated counties to help people register for assistance.

Although the federal government cannot make you whole, it may be able to help your recovery move forward by providing grants for basic repairs to make your home safe, accessible and secure. FEMA assistance also may provide temporary help with a place for you and your family to stay while you build your own recovery plan.

Long-term, low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration also may be available to cover losses not fully compensated by insurance and do not duplicate benefits of other agencies or organizations. Applicants may apply online using the Electronic Loan Application (ELA) via the SBA’s secure website at DisasterLoan.sba.gov or by calling the SBA Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955 (800-877-8339 for the deaf and hard-of-hearing) or by sending an e-mail to disastercustomerservice@sba.gov.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency is unable to duplicate insurance payments. However, those without insurance or those who may be underinsured may still receive help after their insurance claims have been settled.

These counties also were designated for FEMA’s Public Assistance Program to reimburse the state and local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations for debris removal and emergency protective measures (Categories A and B), including direct federal assistance.