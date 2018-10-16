Hewett obit

Alice Mae Hewett, 54, of Marianna, passed away Saturday, October 13, 2018 at Flowers Hospital.

She was a native of Donalsonville, Georgia and she resided in Jackson County for most of her life. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and sister.

Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Friday, October 19, 2018 at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel. Interment will follow in Bascom United Methodist Church Cemetery with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, October 18, 2018 at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel.