HCSO foils attempted looting

HOLMES COUNTY – Holmes County Sheriff John Tate and Deputy Justin Sims foiled the plans of a would-be looter Monday, Oct. 15, after responding to a complaint of a suspicious person.

Sheriff Tate made contact with Ashley Christian Todd Monroe, 33, of Panama City Beach, at a Highway 10A residence in Ponce de Leon. Monroe, who admitted he did not live at the address, was attempting to make entry into a vehicle on the property.

Monroe was arrested for trespassing and taken to the Holmes County Jail.

“It is unfortunate that anyone would attempt to take advantage of our residents as they continue to deal with the aftereffects of the storm,” said Sheriff Tate. “While always mindful of burglaries and other crimes, our deputies are all the more vigilant during this time.”