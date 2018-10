Want to volunteer to assist the citizens of Washington County in recovering from Hurricane Michael? Please do not self deploy Рcoordinate with a recognized disaster relief agency. Contact Joan Brown, volunteer and donation manager for Washington County, 480-694-2353 or visit our Volunteer Reception Center at Vernon Elementary School (3665 Roche Ave., Vernon) today (Tues.) between 1-5 p.m. and starting tomorrow (Wed.) from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or register through www.volunteerflorida.org.

