Florida’s Association of Community Health Centers Aiding Panhandle Centers and Employees with Hurricane Relief Fund

TALLAHASSEE — As its members work tirelessly to meet the extensive health care challenges of hurricane-ravaged areas of the Florida Panhandle, the Florida Association of Community Health Centers (FACHC) has established a relief fund to help affected health centers and their employees cope with the impacts they suffered. The fund will help provide the non-profit centers and their employees with supplies, structural repairs, groceries, and cash, which is almost impossible to obtain as most banks in the area are either damaged or unusable. FACHC launched the fund with a $1,000 donation.

“Our people dedicate their efforts to meeting the health needs of their communities, but now they are among those needing help. With homes destroyed and supplies scarce, we need to step up and take care of our family,” said Andy Behrman, president and CEO of FACHC. “The Community Health Centers are facing unprecedented challenges as they work to help those they serve, and we want to do everything we can to soften the blow for them and their employees.”

Community Health Centers most impacted by Hurricane Michael were North Florida Medical Centers and Pancare Community Health Centers based in Panama City. On behalf of all of Florida’s Community Health Centers, FACHC has activated mobile units from other members across the state and even outside of Florida to assist with providing health care services for patients in the affected areas.

To learn more about Community Health Centers and donate to the relief fund, visit FACHC.org .