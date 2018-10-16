Community South Credit Union understands that difficult times can be stressful for you and your finances. That’s why we want you to know you are not alone in dealing with the aftermath of a natural disaster.

The cleanup and recovery from a natural disaster can be difficult and worrisome. However, Community South Credit Union is committed to supporting our members in helping you rebuild your lives. Although we cannot replace what has been lost, our Disaster Impact Relief can help reduce the immediate worries of how to provide basic needs until additional assistance is received from outside agencies.

Members residing or working in an impacted area may be eligible for assistance such as loan payment deferment or an emergency loan.

Members acting as First Responders may be eligible for a short-term loan to help pay their travel expenses until they can be reimbursed.

If you’re struggling after a natural disaster, Community South’s Disaster Impact Relief can help you get back on your feet. Call us at 850.638.8376 or visit us online.