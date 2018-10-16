Comcast Xfinity “WiFi on Wheels” Van Providing Free Internet in Panama City

Vehicle set up in Lynn Haven Walmart Supercenter parking lot

WHAT: To assist the Bay County community as it recovers from Hurricane Michael, Comcast has sent the Xfinity “WiFi on Wheels” or “WoW” van to provide free wireless internet service so residents and emergency personnel can stay connected.

The vehicle is set up at the Lynn Haven Walmart Supercenter in the northern section of the parking lot near the store’s “Market & Pharmacy” entrance. The customized van is outfitted with six WiFi access points, which can provide wireless internet connectivity to approximately 3,000 users over a 500 square foot area.

The WoW van arrived in Panama City from Tallahassee, where it provided free wireless internet service over the weekend. In addition, Comcast’s network of more than 8,000 Xfinity WiFi hotspots throughout the Florida Panhandle, remains open for anyone to use for free, including non-Xfinity customers.

Comcast also has a special website set-up – https://stormready.xfinity.com – that customers can use to submit requests for assistance or ask questions about their services and equipment. They can request a credit for service outages, suspend their services, report a downed line, order new equipment and more. Then a Comcast team member will reach out to the customer directly to help.

WHEN: Daily from 9 am to 5 pm until further notice

WHERE: Lynn Haven Walmart Supercenter, 2101 State Road 77, Lynn Haven, FL 32444