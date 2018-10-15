WFEC outage restoration update, Oct. 15 @ 8:52 p.m.

GRACEVILLE – The West Florida Electric Cooperative (WFEC) electric distribution system has experienced significant damage due to Hurricane Michael. The cooperative serves approximately 28,317 meters in Calhoun, Holmes, Jackson & Washington Counties. So far, the cooperative has restored power to 3,112 meters in Jackson County; 4,974 meters in Holmes County; 2,808 meters in Washington County, but unfortunately, no meters in Calhoun County. That is because the transmission lines that feed the Altha substation are severely damaged. Today the co-op has had a very productive day and power was restored to 4,473 members. This brings the total number of members who have had power restored to 10,894. At this time, 17,423 members throughout the co-op’s service area remain without power.

After additional damage assessments in the hardest hit areas of our service territory, which are northern Calhoun County and portions of Jackson County, the co-op regretfully informs members in those areas that it could be as long as thirty days before power is restored. The cooperative continues to restore power in other areas daily and will keep you posted on the restoration progress.

At this time, members can now make payments online (www.westflorida.coop) or with the mobile app available for Apple or Android devices. Members can also place payments in the night deposit at the Bonifay and Graceville offices or mail payments to the Graceville office as usual. The Sneads office building sustained damage from Hurricane Michael so no payments can be accepted there. Neither delinquent charges nor penalties will be charged for payments that were late prior to today as a result of Hurricane Michael.

We encourage all members to follow us on social media (www.Facebook.com/wfeca) or visit our website (www.westflorida.coop) if they can access the internet. This is currently one of the few ways we have to communicate with our members due to the lack of phone service in our area.