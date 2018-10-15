WFEC: Hurricane Michael Outage Update: October 15

GRACEVILLE – The West Florida Electric Cooperative (WFEC) electric distribution system has experienced significant damage due to Hurricane Michael. The cooperative serves approximately 28,000 meters in Calhoun, Holmes, Jackson & Washington Counties. This morning, our outage numbers remain the same as last evening. There are 2,852 meters out in Calhoun County; 12,061 in Jackson County; 2,996 in Holmes County and 3,987 in Washington County. This makes for a total of 21,896 meters still without power. The cooperative is restoring power daily – about 6,421 members have had their power restored since the storm rolled through our area. Crews continue working diligently throughout the service area. The cooperative has received restoration assistance from many states, co-ops and contractors. Over 450 linemen and right-of-way workers are in our service area helping at this time.

The tents at the power restoration staging areas are for linemen and support personnel only. Regretfully, these facilities will be not able to accommodate the general public. We appreciate your understanding and support.

After additional damage assessments in the hardest hit areas of our service territory, which are northern Calhoun County and portions of Jackson County, the co-op regretfully informs members in those areas that it could be as long as thirty days before power is restored. The cooperative continues to restore power in other areas daily and will keep you posted on the restoration progress.

At this time, our offices remain closed for normal business operations. Please do not be concerned about paying your bill, delinquents or penalties. Prepaid members’ service will not be disconnected. The cooperative will announce when normal business hours are resumed. Offices will be closed until further notice.

We encourage all members to follow us on social media (www.Facebook.com/wfeca) or visit our website (www.westflorida.coop) if they can access the internet. This is currently one of the few ways we have to communicate with our members due to the lack of phone service in our area.