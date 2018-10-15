NAS Pensacola Designated as the New Remote Safe Haven

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (NNS) — Commander, Navy Region Southeast, Rear Adm. Bette Bolivar has designated the area within 150 miles of Naval Air Station Pensacola, Florida, as the new remote safe haven for Naval Support Activity Panama City personnel and families who evacuated due to Hurricane Michael. The new safe haven becomes effective Friday, Oct. 19.

By that date, installation personnel and families who are currently staying at a safe haven within 150 miles of Naval Construction Battalion Command Gulfport, Mississippi must ensure they are within the new safe haven area. The purpose of the move is to offer access to a greater number of temporary quarters, a larger Fleet and Family Support Center staff and more robust facilities that are available on board NAS Pensacola. This order only applies to CNIC claimancy personnel, and does not apply to NSA Panama City tenant command personnel who should follow the direction of their chain of command.

“We will make every effort to provide accommodations to house our Hurricane Michael impacted team members and their families,” Bolivar said. “Our Fleet and Family Support Centers and other support personnel are ready to assist you.”

The change in safe haven moves NSA Panama City families closer to the installation as base personnel continue work to restore essentials services and to ensure facilities and housing are safe for their eventual return. Personnel are reminded not to return to the installation until contacted to do so by a supervisor.

For updates on NSA Panama City, visit the installation’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/NSAPC, or Navy Region Southeast’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/NavyRegionSE.

Personnel and families arriving in Pensacola and needing assistance can enter a needs assessment in NFAAS if there is an actual pressing need. NFAAS can be assessed at www.navyfamily.navy.mil or by using the NFAAS cell phone app. The system allows families to assess their needs in 19 categories including: medical, missing family locator, transportation, housing and personal property, financial, employment, child care, education, legal services, and counseling. A Navy counselor will make contact and provide assistance.