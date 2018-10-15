Hurricane Michael Recovery Update #4

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the Emergency Operations Center continue to work with first responders, the national guard and response agencies and teams from throughout. Updates are as follows:

Donations – Donations are accepted at the following locations:

Calvary Hill Pentecostal Church, 3652 Roche Ave., Vernon (call 850-703-1665)

Caryville Community Center, 866 Waits Ave., Caryville

Wausau Volunteer Fire Department, 1607 Second Ave., Wausau

Shelter – A shelter is open at Roulhac Middle School, 1535 Brickyard Rd., Chipley for general population and special needs if your home is unsafe.

Supply Points of Distribution (PODs) – Water, MREs (meals ready to eat) and ice (while supplies last) are available from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. with drive-through distribution. Stay in your vehicle. Locations are:

Chipley High School, 1545 Brickyard Rd.

Possum Palace, 3121 Possum Palace Dr.

Vernon Middle School, 3232 Moss Hill Rd.

Bonnett Pond Community Church has water, food and toiletries, 2680 Bonnett Pond Rd.

Several grocery stores and restaurants have opened in Chipley near I-10.

FEMA Assistance – Washington County has been declared for individual assistance from FEMA. Apply online at www.disasterassistance.gov or call 800-621-3362. You may also download an app from FEMA.gov. When the county moves from the response phase to recovery phase, FEMA will have a local presence.

Natural Gas – The City of Chipley does not work on natural gas customer’s piping, appliances, or anything beyond the gas meter. The city can witness a pressure test and check for code violations. Check with a vendor if you need assistance with natural gas repairs:

Calvin Robinson Repairs, 850-544-0323

Hasty Heating & Cooling, 850-638-3611

Hometown Heating & Cooling, 850-326-1365

Water N’ Wood, 850-415-6031

Woodall’s, 850-482-8802

Curfew – A curfew of 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. remains in place for Washington County until further notice to protect citizens, businesses and property. This applies to pedestrian and vehicular traffic with exception of essential services (fire services, law enforcement, emergency medical services, military personnel, members of the media, as well as all state, county and local municipality transportation, public works or emergency management personnel).

Medical Services – Northwest Florida Community Hospital has opened an urgent care clinic in a physician’s office separate from the ER. Follow the signage in the parking lot. If the condition is life-threatening, go to the ER. If the condition is a minor illness or injury, go to the urgent care clinic.

Waste Management – Regular trash pickup begins this week. If you have more trash than will fit in your trash can, set it in bags by the street away from debris and utilities.

Debris – To expedite the debris removal process, separate your debris as follows:

Vegetative

Construction/demolition

Household hazardous waste

Appliances

Electronics

Normal household trash

Do NOT burn debris. Fire departments are responding to emergency situations. Do not place debris on roadways, on or near fire hydrants, utility poles or utility boxes (cable, phone, power). Debris will begin being picked up late next week.

Boil Water Advisory – All Washington County residents with public water are advised to bring water to a rolling boil for at least one minute prior to consumption until further notice.

Openings & Closures – Board of County Commission offices, tax collector, property appraiser, courts, supervisor of elections and all public schools remain closed until further notice.

For information on court and clerk operations, visit @14thJudicialFL on Twitter.

Schools are closed through Fri., Oct. 19. Check wcsdschools.com for updates.

City of Chipley reopens Mon., Oct. 14 with regular hours.

Power Restoration – For information on the status of power restoration, visit:

Gulf Power Outage Map, gulfpower.com/outages

West Florida Electric Outage Map, westflorida.coop/outage-alert

Gulf Coast Electric Outage Map, gcec.com

Treat every downed power line as potentially energized.

Generator Safety – Fire departments have responded to generator fires almost daily. Plug appliances directly into the generator, never attempt to power a home by plugging the generator into a wall outlet; this puts utility workers and your household and neighbors at risk of electrocution. Only use generators in well-ventilated, covered outdoor locations away from open windows, doors and vents. Never use a generator, grill, camp stove, kerosene, propane, natural gas or charcoal-burning device inside a home, garage or any partially enclosed area. Carbon monoxide is a colorless, odorless, deadly gas. If you start to feel sick, dizzy or weak while using a generator, get to fresh air immediately.

Documenting Damage – Photograph storm damage to your home before making temporary repairs to prevent further damage. Keep all documents and receipts for insurance or FEMA assistance claim.

Questions? – Call the citizens information line, between 8 a.m -7 p.m. – 850-849-5766 or 850-849-5788.