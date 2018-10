Out of an abundance of caution and concern, Holmes County Schools will be closed the remainder of this week. This will allow our students, employees, and families time to take care of immediate needs incurred as a result of the damage in our area. In order to make preparations for the reopening of school on Monday, October 22, all 12-month personnel should plan to report to work on Thursday and Friday. All other employees are asked to report to work on Friday.

