WFEC power restoration update

GRACEVILLE – The West Florida Electric Cooperative (WFEC) electric distribution system has experienced significant damage due to Hurricane Michael. The cooperative serves approximately 28,000 meters in Calhoun, Holmes, Jackson & Washington Counties. Today, there are 2,852 meters out in Calhoun County; 12,061 in Jackson County; 2,996 in Holmes County and 3,987 in Washington County. This makes for a total of 21,987 meters still without power. We are restoring power daily – about 6,421 members have had their power restored since the storm rolled through our area.

If we can continue making progress like we’ve made yesterday and today, then we estimate we should have power restored to the majority of our members in a little over two weeks. This does not include residences that are damaged to the extent that it would be unsafe to restore power.

At this time, WFEC’s phone lines are still inoperable. Our IT department continues working with the local telephone provider to resolve the communications failure. We are aware that members are still unable to contact the co-op to report their outages. However, we are also aware their power is out.

We encourage all members to follow us on social media (www.Facebook.com/wfeca) or visit our website (www.westflorida.coop) if they can access the internet. This is currently one of the few ways we have to communicate with our members due to the lack of phone service in our area.

We’d like to remind our members to stay away from downed lines – never touch or drive over one. Also, when using back-up generators, follow all manufacturer’s safety instructions. Thank you for your continued prayers and support.