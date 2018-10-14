Foundation Sets Up Fund to Help FWC First Responders and Staff

St. Petersburg, FL – The nonprofit Fish & Wildlife Foundation of Florida (FWFF) announced Saturday it has created a Hurricane Michael Relief and Recovery Fund to support the first responders and other staff of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC).

The Foundation launched the fund to help FWC staff and their families recover from the damage and destruction created by Hurricane Michael, announced Foundation CEO Andrew Walker.

“While reports are just starting to come in, it’s clear a number of FWC staff have lost their homes in the Panhandle. They’re always among the first to respond to a disaster,” Walker said. “Now they need our help.”

People wishing to contribute to the Hurricane Michael Relief and Recovery Fund can find it at www.wildlifeflorida.org.

No gift is too small. All funds received will be distributed to FWC’s neediest employees and families via an equitable policy set up previously by the FWC and the Foundation for such emergencies. Please help the FWC’s many heroes and heroines as they contend with the catastrophic damages from Hurricane Michael. Give today!