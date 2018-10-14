Florida Blue CEO Pat Geraghty Pledges $100,000 in Immediate Aid for Hurricane Recovery

Company expands health care services available for storm victims

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Oct. 12, 2018 – With some hospitals closed or damaged and mobility difficult due to Hurricane Michael, Florida Blue, the leading health insurer in the state, has expanded health care services for members within the impacted area. Members can seek help at any facility and will be covered at the in-network level. The company also has suspended referral and prior authorization requirements for a number of services.

Additionally, CEO Pat Geraghty announced that the company will donate $100,000 to support immediate relief and recovery efforts in areas of Northwest Florida most impacted by the storm, with plans to re-evaluate needs for additional funds in the weeks to come.

“Florida’s Panhandle was devastated by this historic hurricane,” Geraghty said. “We know that our neighbors there, who we serve every day, need help as soon as possible to recover. Florida Blue stands ready to help with their access to care, while contributing to relief funds and partnering with local and national nonprofit organizations that will focus on the people and communities that have been most severely impacted by the storm. We understand the physical and emotional toll they are enduring and want to do our part so they can start rebuilding their lives and homes.”

For non-emergency injuries and illnesses, any resident of an evacuation zone who has online or phone access can receivefree care from a medical professional 24 hours/day through Teladoc. Residents can visit www.teladoc.com/Michael or call the hotline at 855-764-1727. No insurance is required.

Florida Blue also is offering the following health services to residents of impacted areas:

A free bilingual help line for emotional support, available 24 hours/day at 833-848-1762. Florida Blue, in partnership with New Directions Behavioral Health, is offering the support line for both English and Spanish speakers. No insurance is required.

For Florida Blue members residing in counties under a state of emergency, early refills on maintenance medications are available through Nov. 5 at in-network pharmacies in Florida. In affected areas of Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina, early refills may be requested at pharmacies on a case-by-case basis. For questions about early refills for prescriptions that require prior authorization, members should contact Florida Blue at the number on their member ID card or call 1-800-FLA-BLUE (1-800-352-2583).

For round-the-clock information about benefits, providers and more, Florida Blue members with internet access can log into their account at www.floridablue.com or download the Florida Blue mobile app.