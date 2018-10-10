Ways to report power outages

GRACEVILLE – In the event of widespread outages caused by Hurricane Michael, West Florida Electric will activate its automated outage response phone system to process information from customers as efficiently as possible. WFEC members may report electric service problems or downed power lines by calling 844.OUTAGE1 (844.688.2431).

Members may also report outages using our mobile app for Apple & Android devices or by utilizing our outage texting service. To sign up, text WFEC to (800) 342-7400; to report an outage text OUT to that same number. You must have a cell phone number listed on your account to use this service. Data rates may apply.

Please stay away from downed power lines and never run a generator in an enclosed space. For life-threatening emergencies, please call 911.

Members can stay informed by using the cooperative’s online outage map (www.westflorida.coop/outages) or follow our Facebook page (www.facebook.com/wfeca). Additional crews from Mississippi, Louisiana and Pike Electric are on their way to assist with power restoration.