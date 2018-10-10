Salvation Army mobilizes personnel as Florida braces for Hurricane Michael

TAMPA, FL – As conditions continue to deteriorate across the Florida Panhandle in what is now being called an unprecedented event, The Salvation Army is ready to meet the needs of those impacted by Hurricane Michael.

Operators with SATERN, The Salvation Army’s amateur radio network, are planning to deploy to Pensacola, Panama City, Tallahassee and Tampa to keep communication lines open through the widespread power outages that are expected.

“We are prepared with supplies and our teams are ready to begin serving as soon as possible,” says Lt. Ryan Meo, Administrator for The Salvation Army in Tallahassee. “We have been in constant communication with local emergency management and are trusting God to care for those in the path of the storm.”

Additional teams stationed in Pensacola, Fort Walton Beach, and Panama City are on-site at local Emergency Operations Centers to assist with mass feeding requests. Mobile feeding kitchen crews from across south Florida are staging in Tampa as they prepare to deploy to impacted areas after the storm passes.

To make a financial gift to support Hurricane Michael relief efforts:

Donate by phone: 1-800-SAL-ARMY (1-800-725-2769)

Donate by mail: The Salvation Army, PO Box 1959, Atlanta, GA (Please designate ‘2018 Hurricanes – Michael’ on all checks.)

Donate online: www.HelpSalvationArmy.org

Donate by text: Text STORM to 51555 to receive a donation link for easy mobile giving