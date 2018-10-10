Hurricane Michael Road Advisory Update – Number 3

Chipley – The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) is providing an update on road and bridge closures and restrictions in Northwest Florida due to Hurricane Michael.

Bay County

Port Panama City is closed.

Calhoun County

Trammel Bridge over the Apalachicola River on State Road (S.R.) 20 will close at 10 a.m. CDT.

Escambia County

Port Pensacola is closed.

Gulf County

U.S. 98 (S.R. 30-A) is closed from West Rutherford Street to Cape San Blas Road.

S.R. 30-E (Cape San Blas Road) is closed.

Wakulla County

S.R. 363 is closed from St. Marks City Hall to the St. Marks River.

Motorists are encouraged to monitor weather reports and road conditions and to be on the lookout for flooded roads. If the road ahead is flooded, turn around and find an alternate route. Flooded roads may hide the fact that the roadway is washed out underneath and as little as six inches of rushing water can force your car off the road.

