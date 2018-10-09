Update from Emergency Management

The Washington County Emergency Management Office announces that a SHELTER OF LAST RESORT will be opened at VERNON MIDDLE SCHOOL located at 3190 MOSS HILL ROAD in Vernon at 12:01 AM on Wednesday, October 10, 2018 to assist in accommodating adjoining counties whose shelters are reaching capacity.

NO PETS WILL BE ACCEPTED AT THIS SHELTER.

THERE IS NO AIR AND NO FOOD WILL BE AVAILABLE.

Individuals seeking shelter at this locations should bring their own snacks, medications, and bedding.

Law Enforcement will be on site.

This will not be a comfortable location but simply a safe place. We encourage everyone to consider sheltering at our Red Cross Shelter at Roulhac Middle School in Chipley.