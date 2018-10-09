Sullivan obit

Mr. John Tom Sullivan Jr., age 53, of Vernon, Florida passed away October 4, 2018.

He was born May 19, 1965 in Panama City, Florida to the late John Tom Sullivan, Sr. and Ruby Katheryne Burdeshaw Sullivan.

He is survived by one daughter, Deannah Sullivan of Jacksonville, FL; two sons, John Sullivan and Zachary Sullivan both of Wewahitchka, FL; two brothers, Dennis Sullivan of Wewahitchka, FL and Larry Sullivan of Fountain, FL; one sister, Kathy Sullivan of Vernon, FL.

Memorialization will be by cremation with Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.